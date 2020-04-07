|
Joshua J. Billig, age 38, of Harborcreek, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, peacefully, in his sleep. He was born in Erie, on March 16, 1982.
Joshua is finally at rest as he had been fighting many challenges since his severe automobile accident at the age of 16. He always believed and said many times that when you pass, you are in a much better place free of aches and pains and doing what you love. He truly loved nature and all God's creatures. He would always end each phone call and each visit with "I love you" as he said we never know when it could be our last time to tell someone you care.
He graduated from Harbor Creek High School, Class of 2000. Joshua was the beloved son of James and Carol Billig and the brother of Kathryn Tazzi (Jacob) and Jeremy DaValle (Gretchen). He was the proud uncle of Jaxon, Wyatt, and Benjamin Tazzi and Starla DaValle. Joshua is survived by his grandmother, Elaine Billig and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was blessed to have his very good friend, Jeff Hager, in his life.
He was the grandson of the late William Billig and the late Ted and Betty Mohnkern. He was also preceded in death by his cousin, Nathan Billig.
Joshua's family would most sincerely like to thank the volunteers of the Fairfield Hose Company for their prompt and professional care during this difficult time.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. If you desire to do so, memorials may be made to Fairfield Hose Company, 4896 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2020