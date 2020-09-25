1/2
Joshua John Myers
1980 - 2020
{ "" }
Joshua John Myers "Josh" passed away in Oklahoma City, Okla., on September 14th, 2020, at the age of 40.

Josh was born on August 2nd, 1980.

He went to El Reno High School, but alternatively earned his GED and an electrical apprenticeship from Canadian Valley Tech. Josh will always be known as being dedicated and hard-working and remembered for his great sense of humor and uncanny ability to make someone's day

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Myers of Erie, Pa.; and siblings, Christopher, Peter, and Paul Myers of Oklahoma.

Josh is survived by his mother, Susana Cagle of El Reno, Okla.; siblings Shannon "Tony" Barsabal and Shirlyn Myers of the Philippines, and Stephanie Myers of Arcata, Calif.; one niece; three nephews; and one great-nephew. He will be missed by many people including close friends and several family members with whom he shared many memories.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Faith Family Church in El Reno. All are welcome to celebrate Josh's life via Josh's Facebook page. Flowers, condolence cards, and donations can be sent to The Family of Joshua Myers, at 515 S. Rock Island Ave., El Reno, OK 73036, or through: Remembering Josh https://gf.me/u/yzar6r.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Faith Family Church
