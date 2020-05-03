Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua S. Chase


1992 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua S. Chase Obituary
Joshua S. Chase, age 27, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

He was born in Erie, on September 6, 1992, a son of Stephen Chase and the late Cynthia Marrale Barker.

Josh graduated from Girard High School.

He loved the outdoors - enjoying hunting and fishing. He also liked playing basketball and video games. Above all else, he loved his son, Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Barker in 2018.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Jordan Chase of Girard; and siblings, Alyssa Chase and her husband Jason Rouse, Maranda Chase (Tyler Clark), Dylan Barker and Jadyn Barker, all of Girard. He is further survived by his grandmother, June Zygai of Albion; and his stepdad, Benjamin Barker of Girard; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Provided that CDC guidelines allow, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 16th at 2 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard. Updates will be posted on the Burton Funeral Home Facebook Page and website.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to help defray the cost of the funeral arrangements. Memorials can be made directly to Burtons at https://www.burtonfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/obituary/joshua-chase.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -