Joshua S. Chase, age 27, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on September 6, 1992, a son of Stephen Chase and the late Cynthia Marrale Barker.
Josh graduated from Girard High School.
He loved the outdoors - enjoying hunting and fishing. He also liked playing basketball and video games. Above all else, he loved his son, Jordan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Barker in 2018.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Jordan Chase of Girard; and siblings, Alyssa Chase and her husband Jason Rouse, Maranda Chase (Tyler Clark), Dylan Barker and Jadyn Barker, all of Girard. He is further survived by his grandmother, June Zygai of Albion; and his stepdad, Benjamin Barker of Girard; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Provided that CDC guidelines allow, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 16th at 2 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard. Updates will be posted on the Burton Funeral Home Facebook Page and website.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to help defray the cost of the funeral arrangements. Memorials can be made directly to Burtons at https://www.burtonfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/obituary/joshua-chase.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020