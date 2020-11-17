Micropreemie superhero, Josiah Samuel Bourne, passed away in his mama's loving arms, Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was the beloved son of Jaime Bourne and Coltrane Rosendary, born on October 25, 2020, 14 weeks early.
Josiah had an incredible fighting spirit and fought a hard, valiant battle against prematurity. He overcame many complications during his three week stay at St. Vincent NICU. He received the most excellent care by the loving hands of Dr. Voora and his amazing nurses he loved so much.
Josiah enjoyed being read to by his mama. Their favorite book was "Wherever You Go" by Pat Miller. My tiniest love, you'll never quite know the impact you've had on me. Such a tiny boy that I love so big!
Josiah is survived by his mother, Jaime Bourne; his father, Coltrane Rosendary; his siblings, Cayden Armes, Addison, Aubrey and Presley Bourne, and Donovan, Ciara, Arieon, Senaa, Payton and Harper Rosendary; his grandparents, Tammy Learn and Glenda Rosendary; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family will be received at McLane Church, 2319 West 38th Street, on Wednesday from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. conducted by Pastor Lynora Rumm. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
