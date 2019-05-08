Home

Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith Temple Church
940 West 4th St
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Temple Church
940 West 4th St
Journey Aliese Faye Gambill Gilmore


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Journey Aliese Faye Gambill Gilmore, our Angel, returned back to God's arms on April 27, 2019. She was born on April 26, 2019, at UPMC Magee Women's Center, to Allieshea Gambill and Justin Gilmore of Erie.

Journey was met in heaven by her grandmother, Kathy Thomas; great-grandparents, Dora and Joe Gambill Sr.; and her big cousin, Jamaine Gambill Jr.

In addition to her parents, Journey leaves to cherish her sweet memory her siblings Kasir, Alayah, Avayha, and Aaliyah at home; grandparents, Janice Gambill and Danny Evans; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives.

Friends are invited to share with the family on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at Faith Temple Church, 940 West 4th St., with Pastor Harry Euell offering words of comfort. Journey will be laid to rest in the Erie Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 8, 2019
