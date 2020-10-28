1/1
Joy Lee Sterling
1947 - 2020
Joy Lee Sterling, 73, of Springboro, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 3, 1947 in Erie, daughter of the late Howard Michael Dunton and Irene "Mimi" (See) Dunton.

Joy worked at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard as a Certified Nurse's Aide for many years.

She was a member of the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department social club.

She enjoyed reading, riding motorcycles and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jesse Tinney.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Gene Sterling, whom she married on July 31, 1999, three daughters, Yvonne Eschweiler and her husband, Kevin, of Springboro, Lorie Davis and her husband, Paul, of South Fayette, Pa., and Stacie Chase and her husband, Mike, of Albion, and a brother, Thomas Dunton and his wife, Barbara, of LaBelle, Fla. Also surviving are five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Joy's family would like to say thank you to Hospice of Crawford County for the wonderful care provided.

Memorial calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Friday from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Strict CDC guidelines of limiting the number of people, wearing face covering and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be private by the family.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

To light a memory candle or leave a condolence please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
