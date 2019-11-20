|
Joyce A. Haas, age 61, of Erie, went to be with the Lord and the love of her life Sonny on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She was born in Erie on April 15, 1958, the daughter of the late Walter and Patricia (Roach) Atkins.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Cathy Atkins.
She is survived by her brother, Patrick Atkins of New Hampshire, her children, Jason Haas (Jessica Akerly), Natalie Burford, Lyndsey Haas (Mark Gunter), and grandchildren, Taylor, Kaidyn, Jordan, Deven, Carter, Ryley, Alivia, Eli, Sunny, Lincoln, Breeona, Lily, and Hailey. She will be missed greatly by her family, her dear friend Lorraine Winders, her First Student family, the camp family at Sarah's and many more.
Joyce loved playing pool but she also loved crocheting, painting, baking, and so many different crafts. From classroom treats to special requests that she always enjoyed. Joyce loved being down at her campsite, surrounded by all her loved ones.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street Erie, PA 16502 from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 20, 2019