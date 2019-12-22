Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Joyce A. Lewis


1937 - 2019
Joyce A. Lewis Obituary
Joyce A. Lewis, age 82, of Millcreek, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born in Huntington, Pa., on January 5, 1937, a daughter of the late John F. and Minerva B. (Wolf) Moser.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Lewis; and one son, William J. Lewis.

Joyce graduated from the Altoona Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital and Alpine Nursing Home before her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and traveling.

Joyce is survived by one daughter, Kathleen Costley of South Carolina; one son, Michael Thomas Lewis (Evonne) of Erie; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carolyn Bordell.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the prayer service there at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Children's Miracle Network, 232 West 25th St., Erie, PA 16544.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019
