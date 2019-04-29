|
|
Joyce A. (Bailey) Mattison, age 76, of Millcreek Township, passed away at Fairview Manor on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born February 3, 1943 in Erie to Raymond and Lois (Howard) Bailey.
Joyce was a 1963 graduate of McDowell High School.
On August 11, 1967 she married William Matttison. She worked for Hays Manufacturing, Richmond Brothers Clothing and Erie Airways before entering into her greatest role, being mom. During that time, she assisted her brother, Jim, with running two different businesses. Joyce had a passion for family and friends, always willing to help out and support anyone she could. One of her greatest gifts was her fierce loyalty to those she cared about.
Joyce was an excellent bowler and was part of leagues for many years. She also loved playing cards with a close group of friends. It was more about the camaraderie, but she did love to win, even if they did just play for coins. In more recent years, she treasured being a grandmother. She always lit up when the grandchildren were around and loved seeing them grow. Joyce defeated renal cancer and in the past few years fought through some challenging illnesses, but her smile and her infectious laugh never left.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Mattison.
She is survived by two sons; Dave of Erie and Rick of Malvern, Pa., grandchildren; Andrew and Abigail Mashburn and Alissa Mattison of Erie, and Morgan, Bailey and Lily Mattison of Malvern, a sister; Sandy (Bailey) Schulz of Erie and a brother; Jim Bailey of Erie. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Services will be held there Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Tony Alleruzzo officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 29, 2019