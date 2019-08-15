|
Joyce A. Stamps, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born in Somerset, Ky., on May 13, 1940, daughter of the late Luther and Mary Honey Brumley.
A resident of Erie since 1975, Joyce worked as a private duty nurse's aide and at Battersby Nursing Home for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening, and knitting.
It's not what you take when you leave this world behind; it's what you leave behind when you go. Just when we were saying here she goes, somebody in heaven is saying here she comes. God bless Joyce, and keep her until we're together again.
Joyce leaves behind one son and two daughters, who loved her dearly, Kenneth Guffey, Rhonda Sharie (David) and Jacqueline Honey Gressley (Michael); three sisters, Juanita Orcutt (LeeRoy), Mary Guffey (Gene), and Louise Craig; five grandchildren, one in particular whom Joyce always looked forward to his visits, Kenneth "Kenny" Furhman; six great-grandchildren; and all her dear friends at Presque Isle Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavoy C. Stamps in 1993; three brothers, Willie, James, and Gene Wiley; and two sisters, Rose and Vicki Wiley.
Special thanks goes to Carol Dorr and Joy Sherred for all the love and compassion given to our mom.
Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Friday at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019