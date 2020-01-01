|
Sunrise 07/12/38-Sunset 12/24/19
Joyce Ann Gambill Watson, age 81, of Erie fought a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma and won the victory on December 24th, 2019. Joyce was small in stature, but had the strength that could not be measured.
She was born in Max Meadows, Va. on July 12th, 1938, the daughter of Samuel Paul Gambill Sr. and Annie Lucille Wright Gambill.
Joyce was educated in Erie and graduated from Academy High School in 1958. She worked at the Martin Luther King Center Daycare for over 30 years, where she was as affectionally known as "Miss Joyce". She taught, nurtured and more importantly, loved generations of children.
After her retirement, she continued to serve others by volunteering at Abundant Life Ministries lunch program, where she provided homemade desserts and ministered to all she encountered.
She was a long-standing member of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, where she was a Class Leader, former Steward, in the Women's Ministry, Choir, Breakfast Ministry, and known in the church as the "Cookie Lady". Joyce also provide baked goods throughout the community.
She was also selected as "Thursday Morning Mom" on the syndicated "Tom Joyner Morning Show" in 2013.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George Watson Jr., six brothers, Daniel Brown, Vernon, Samuel, Clarence, Harry and Joe Gambill, two sisters, Mary Francis "Frankie" McIntosh and Carol Powell.
She is survived by her children, Judith and Monica Watson of Erie, Pa., Lisa Watson of Perrysburg, Ohio, one grandson, Mark E. Chase of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and one granddaughter, Tarynn Garnon of Erie, Pa She is further survived by three sisters, Margaret Polk (R.D.), Yvonne Moody and Monica Pullium (Lionel) all of Erie, Pa, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Prescott of Erie, Pa., and Myrtice McKinney of Orlando, Fla., and brother-in-law, Jimmie McIntosh of Erie, Pa. She loved as her own, Mark N. Chase, Pamela Borden and Sonya Hollman, her best friend, Mary Ellen Watson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and St. James AME church family.
Special thanks to Dr. David Seastone, Dr. Kevin Fisher, receptionist Amy and the Staff at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center (Erie) as well as Dr. Jason Valent at the Cleveland Clinic for excellent care and support. Also, thanks to the nurses and staff at UPMC Hamot and Allegheny Health Network Infusion Centers.
Friends may call at St. James A.M.E. Church on Friday, January 3rd from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service there on Saturday, January 4th at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie. Please send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020