Joyce Ann Leach Quinn, 65, of Erie, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born November 5, 1954 in Gatesville, N.C., a daughter of the late Emmitt and Pearlie Mae Jordan.
Joyce was a very loving devoted mother and grandmother. Her claim to fame was "The Protector of the Family".
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Ira Amore Quinn.
She is survived by three sons, Tracy Leach of Waterbury, Conn., Shannon Quinn (Andrea) of Erie, and Donovan Quinn (Mary) of Philadelphia, Pa.; one daughter, Tara Bantwal of San Francisco, Calif.; two sisters, Edna Smith (Homer) of Erie and Laura Wilkins of Waterbury, Conn.; two brothers, James "Rubin" Patterson (Vickie) of Waterbury, Conn., and Melvin "Monte" Jordan of Erie; and four grandchildren, Julian and Alina Quinn and Juhi and Rohan Bantwal. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Brenda Jordan.
Joyce's family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver Yolanda Avery.
Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association
of Erie, 1128 Pennsylvania 290, Erie, PA 16501.
No calling hours will be observed. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements.
.
.