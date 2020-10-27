Joyce Anne Dorman White, 86, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, October 14th, surrounded by her family, in the home of her daughter in Mount Dora, Fla.
Joyce was born on May 27th, 1934, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Kenneth Ernest Dorman and Lucille Alma Parson Dorman.
She was lovingly raised by her mother and grandfather, Nels Parson. Joyce was inseparable from her two sisters, with whom she shared an incredible bond. The "Dorman Girls," as they were known when "bugging State Street," remained close their entire lives. Joyce's sister, Geraldine Mae Dorman Cunningham White Kline, died in 2001. One sister survives, Elizabeth Alma Dorman Ulrich Cantrell of Orlando, Fla.
Joyce was a proud graduate of Lawrence Park High School class of 1952 and was best remembered as the drum majorette in the marching band. Her working career included various office positions at General Electric, American Meter, Lord Corporation, Uniflow, and Orlando City Hall.
On July 4th, 1953 Joyce married the love of her life, John Anthony White. John often said he "Happily lost his independence on Independence Day." Together they proudly raised four children. John died in 1987 after a brief illness. Joyce kept his memory alive with tales of their timeless love, such as how he would sneak out of base camp to visit her. Her dream for her granddaughters was that they find a great love like she had with John.
Joyce's favorite things included sewing, golfing with John in couples' league, babysitting her granddaughters, and celebrating Lawrence Park Days with her lifelong friends. Joyce made service and volunteer work central to her life. She was an advocate for intellectually disabled children and adults in the Erie community, and contributed many hours volunteering at Florida Hospital in Orlando. Joyce was also a member of the Stephen Ministries and the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church choir. Joyce's love of song began in her mother's kitchen, and she carried her passion for music throughout her life. Joyce was often heard singing or whistling, and she adored musicals. Fittingly, she departed this life with her favorite hymns playing in the background.
Joyce loved and treasured her family and friends and was a light to all who knew her. She was known for her ever-present smile, contagious laugh, and impeccable style. Joyce will be remembered as a kind and gentle woman who greatly influenced others by how she lived her life unselfishly and full of love and devotion to her family and her faith. She gave her all and did so humbly and joyfully.
She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy four children: Nels Anthony White (Karen) of Erie, Pa., Vicky Lynn Stork (Christopher) of Orlando, Fla., Dr. Sharon Lucille White-Findley (Andrew) of Mount Dora, Fla., and Gloria Anne White of Rockledge, Fla. She is further survived by eleven adoring granddaughters: Erin White-Eastman (James), Rachel Allburn (Nicholas), Sarah White, Jennifer Stork (Joel), Kimberly Lorne (David), Nichole Lindsey (David), Brittany Ramos (Luis), Victoria Findley, Meredith Findley, Chandler Findley, and Lauren Findley. In addition, she is survived by twelve great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Thursday, October 29th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. CDC and State guidelines of face masks, social distancing and occupancy requirements apply.
As a consequence of the coronavirus, attendance at the funeral service will be restricted to the immediate family. In an attempt to compensate for these restrictions, the service will be livestreamed with access starting at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 30th with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kristen Papson of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, officiating. Find the link at https://www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Joyce-Anne-Dorman-White?obId=18720352#/obituaryInfo
From there, click the "Tribute Wall" tab next to her photo and scroll to the live stream link below.
Viewers and attendees are encouraged to wear something pink, as it was Joyce's favorite color.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodsmire Group Home, 980 Bridle Lane, Rockledge, FL 32955, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 West 32nd Street, Erie, PA 16508, or the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507-9932.
