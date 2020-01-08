|
|
Joyce Badaracco, age 88, of East Springfield, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Fairview Manor.
She was born in Erie, on April 27, 1931, a daughter of the late, Roy and Ethel Cowley Austin.
Joyce graduated from Millcreek High School in 1950. She had various secretarial positions and had worked for C.A. Curtze for many years.
She loved to camp and square dance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George; a son, George Jr.; two grandchildren, Kelly and Traci; her siblings, Lillian, William, Charles, Ruth, Helen and Jean; and son-in-law, Joseph Krupinski.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Krupinski of Girard and Tammie Nolan and her husband John, of Erie; and sons, J. John Badaracco of Ojai, Calif. and Randy and his wife Carol of Tucson, Ariz.; sixteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Friday from 4-7 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Saturday at 10 a.m., with Pastor Jack Tickle officiating.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 8, 2020