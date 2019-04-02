|
On Saturday evening, March 30, 2019, Joyce Bryant finished her earthly journey, which began on March 7, 1926, in Union City.
Joyce married Bill Bryant and raised two wonderful daughters, Nancy and Elaine.
She lived a full life, working for many years at various Union City companies until her retirement in 1988. She became a member of the Union City Christian and Missionary Alliance Church after she trusted Jesus as her Savior, in which her life was forever transformed.
Joyce is survived by a daughter, Nancy Laird and husband, Daniel; son-in-law, Howard Buell; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughter, Elaine; brothers, Robert Drake and Roger Drake; grandson, Richard Martin; and great-granddaughter, Anna Helm.
Family and Friends will be received at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, on Wednesday from 5 until the hour of service at 7 with Rev. Tom Hunsberger officiating.
Interment will be in Riceville Cemetery.
