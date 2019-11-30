|
|
Joyce E. Dunkin Yacobozzi, 88, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 18, 1931 in Erie, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Luther Dunkin.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Yacobozzi, her brother, Robert Dunkin, and her good friend Dorthy Ponsford
She is survived by her son, Anthony Yacobozzi and wife Shelly; three daughters, Debra Bukowski, Donna Sornberger, and Dolores Siggia and husband Damian all of Erie; eleven grandchildren, John Yacobozzi, Jason Bukowski, Erik Bukowski, Karen Ciecierski, Albert Lombardi, Cynthia Griffin, Jessica Skinner, Ryann Heacock, Ernest Matson, Thomas Matson, and Damian Siggia. She is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, many neices/nephews and good friend Jeanne Matson.
She enjoyed playing cards, bowling with the golden girls, and was a member of the chicken foot club.
Joyce held various positions at many local businesses with her final employment until her retirement from McCarty's Printing.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2403 Sidney Street, Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2019