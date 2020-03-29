|
Joyce E. Finn, age 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., on October 26, 1930, a daughter of the late Edward H. Buck, Sr. and Marion Spinks Buck.
Joyce attended Kelley Business Institute. She married Oliver Finn on May 12, 1951, at Sacred Heart Church in Niagara Falls, N.Y. A few months later they moved to Erie.
Joyce was a member of St. Mark's RC Church in Lawrence Park, and actively involved in their Eat Alone Dinner, Emmaus, and Co-Chairman of the Prayer Chain. She belonged to the YMCA, played Pinochle at the Mercy Center, and enjoyed crafts and reading. She wintered in Florida for many years.
Besides her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Oliver Finn, who passed away on February 14, 2014.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Thomas) Newhouse of Erie, three sons, Michael Finn of Cochranton, Pat (Marie) Finn of Erie, and Sean Finn of New York, N.Y., also seven grandchildren, Ashley (Nathan) Manicine, Lesley (Eric) Leehan, Thomas (Micah) Newhouse, Travis (Stephanie) Finn, Tyler (Andrea) Finn, Katie Finn, and Zach Newhouse (Ashley), and eight great-grandchildren, Levi Oliver Finn, Olivia Finn, Benjamin and Sydney Leehan, Nina and Nico Mancine, and Kairi and Skylar Newhouse
Burial will be private at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark's R.C. Church or to .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020