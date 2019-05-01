Director of St. Vincent School of Nursing



Joyce E. Nelson Boxer, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



She was born in Erie, on January 23, 1936, a daughter of the late Edward and Marie Rutkowski Nelson.



Joyce graduated from Strong Vincent High School, Villa Maria College, Hamot School of Nursing and received her Master's Degree in 1979 from Edinboro University. She was a member and served as the Secretary and President of the National League of Nursing. Joyce was the Director of St. Vincent School of Nursing until 2000 when she retired. Joyce was awarded for her leadership and service as the 1994 Founding Chairman of the Council on Health Professions Education. She also received honors from both Mayor Lou Tullio and Governor Tom Ridge for her work as the Director of St. Vincent School of Nursing.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Dorothy Haney and Betty Lou Barron, brothers, Edward Nelson Jr., Michael Raykowski Jr., and Ronald Raykowski, brothers-in-law, Bill Croushore and Robert Notley, and sister-in-law, Sister Hildegarde Boxer, SSJ.



She is survived by her husband, George Boxer, a daughter, Kathy Boxer of Erie, a son, Kevin Boxer (Mary Beth) of Erie, two grandchildren, Alyssa and Amy Boxer, sisters, Jean Kuby (Dennis), Phyllis Honse, Marcy Raykowski, Carol Raykowski, Linda Croushore, and Audrey Notley, brother, Thomas Raykowski (Linda), and sister-in-law, Patty Raykowski. Many nieces and nephews also survive.



Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. George Church at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the St. George Tuition Angel Fund, 5145 Peach St., Erie, PA 16509.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019