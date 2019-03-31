Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
Hailey, ID
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Senior Connection
Hailey, ID
Joyce F. Vouch (Walters) Tomcho


Joyce F. Tomcho, of Hailey, Idaho, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise, Idaho at the age of 80.

Joyce was born in Erie, Pa., on September 3, 1938, the daughter of the late Anna P. Dzmura and Francis Eugene Walters.

She was the cherished mother of Stephen M. Vouch, of Bellevue, Idaho, Marci A. (Randall) Brooks, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jeanene M. Parker, of Picabo, Idaho, Elizabeth R. (David) Stellers, of Bellevue, Idaho, and Joseph P. (Sarah) Vouch of Meridian, Idaho, and a loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by a brother, Gregory J. Walters, of Hailey, Idaho, and a sister, Barbara A. Walters of Erie, Pa.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Stephen D. Vouch, her second husband of 16 years John I. Tomcho, her son, Christopher Vouch, daughters, Christine Vouch and Cynthia Sable, a brother, Eugene Walters, and a sister, Diane Scholl.

A Mass in memory of Joyce will be held at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Hailey Idaho, on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 11a.m. followed by a memorial luncheon at the Senior Connection, Hailey, Idaho at 12 Noon. A Celebration of Joyce's life will be held on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in her name to her much- loved Senior Connection, PO Box 28, Hailey, ID 83333.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
