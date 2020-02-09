Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:15 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Joyce Fiske James


1934 - 2020
Joyce Fiske James Obituary
On February 1, 2020, at age 85, the Angels took Joyce Fiske James to be with the Lord.

Joyce was born in Erie, Pa., on March 30, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Rena Fiske.

During her teenage years, she enjoyed going to all the weekly teenage dances and graduated from Academy High School in 1952. She worked at several Erie companies, including the General Telephone Company and Hammermill International Paper Company, where she also modeled for their magazine. After marriage, she lived in Arizona, California, and North Carolina before returning to Erie, where she resided for the last 27 years. In her earlier years, Joyce enjoyed knitting and was a fast reader. She always liked shopping, clothes, going out to eat, and spending time with her family. Although a very strong lady; those who knew her describe her as beautiful, classy, kind, gentle, and sweet.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Jeannette Baniszewski, her brothers: Jack Fiske, James Fiske, and Joseph Fiske, her brothers-in-law: Anthony Niglio, Paul Tirpak, Ed Baniszewski, John Snyder, and John Pacileo, and sister-in-law Geraldine Fiske.

Joyce is survived by Fenton James, her husband of 65 years, her children: Karen Kuehn (Victor), Greg James (Dana), Gary James (Laura), and Kellie Holliday (Robert), six grandchildren: Nichole James, Casey James, Taylor James, Tanner James, Tucker James, Shannon Kuehn, and five great-grandchildren, sisters: Rena Snyder, Judy Golembeski, and Juanita Tirpak, brother Jerry Fiske, sisters-in-law: Marlene Niglio, Carol Fiske, Cynthia Fiske, Robin Fiske, and Jeanette Fiske, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Joey.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Visiting will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial celebration at 10:15 a.m., with a luncheon to follow.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020
