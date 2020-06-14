The memorial celebration for Joyce Fiske James is rescheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. We hope by this date all guests will feel more comfortable and safe attending, including those who need to travel.
The visitation and memorial service will be held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA, with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.