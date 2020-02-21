|
Joyce (Fassett) Formanski, 85, passed away on February 19, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1935, to the late Fred and Ardeth (Eshbaugh) Fassett in Johnsonburg, Pa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bert Joseph Formanski, Jr., sister, Patricia Ondreako, brother, Larry Fassett, and sister-in-law, Frances Rathman.
Joyce was a waitress at Howard Johnson until she married, then became a loving housewife and mother. She was an avid reader and sewer. She loved joking around. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and nana. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim Formanski of Erie, son, Dale Formanski (Anna) of North East, son, Eugene Formanski of Erie, daughter, Pamela Formanski (George) of Erie, daughter, Melissa Formanski of Mississippi, son, Christopher Formanski of Erie, four grandchildren, Jeremy Formanski, John Formanski, Nick Formanski (Jamie) of North East, and Tiarra Moffett (Deandre), and nine great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jaycee, Alexis, Deandre, Brantley, Lydia, Brooklyn, Isaac, and Nyasia. She is also survived by two sisters, Sandy Fuller (Don) and Ardeth Hudson, both of Erie, and two brothers, Sheridan Fassett (Rita) of Erie and Shawn Fassett of Mississippi.
Relatives and friends are invited on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 21, 2020