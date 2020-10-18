1/1
Joyce L. (King) Fromknecht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce L. (King) Fromknecht, age 83, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Duane R. King and M. LaWanda King.

Joyce was a nanny for many years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and loved her two dogs.

She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Fromknecht) Shuttle, and her sons, David Fromknecht (Jessica) and Glen Fromknecht (Lynda), all of Erie. She is also survived by her sisters, Arlene (King) DeMarco and Terri A. King; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other members of the family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Fromknecht; her son, Aric Fromknecht, and her brother, Clyde E. King.

The family wishes to give special thanks and appreciation to Joyce's caregiver, Ashley Bowling.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Erie Christian Fellowship Church, 5900 Sterretania Road, Fairview, PA 16415. CDC guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie Christian Fellowship Church.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Erie Christian Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Askins Cremation Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved