Joyce L. (King) Fromknecht, age 83, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Duane R. King and M. LaWanda King.
Joyce was a nanny for many years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and loved her two dogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Fromknecht) Shuttle, and her sons, David Fromknecht (Jessica) and Glen Fromknecht (Lynda), all of Erie. She is also survived by her sisters, Arlene (King) DeMarco and Terri A. King; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other members of the family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Fromknecht; her son, Aric Fromknecht, and her brother, Clyde E. King.
The family wishes to give special thanks and appreciation to Joyce's caregiver, Ashley Bowling.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Erie Christian Fellowship Church, 5900 Sterretania Road, Fairview, PA 16415. CDC guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie Christian Fellowship Church.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
