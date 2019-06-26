|
Joyce Lee Kuhn, 75, of Edinboro, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at home. She was born in Laurel, Md., on February 1, 1944, the daughter of the late Harold and Lucy Goodban.
Joyce graduated from General McLane High School and went on to study cosmetology. She was an active member of Edinboro United Methodist Church and a volunteer at the Edinboro Food Pantry. Joyce loved to dance, anything from square dancing and polkas to ballroom or line dancing.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Belt.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, William Kuhn; a son, Mark (Sarah) Kuhn, of Brisbane, Australia; two daughters, Brenda Sowash, of Temperance, Mich. and Wendy (Bob) Hyttel, of Winter Garden, Fla.; also five grandchildren, Cody Kuhn, Jacob Kuhn, Sydnee Sowash, Chase Hyttel and Gabriella Kuhn.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Edinboro United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Edinboro Food Pantry, 150 South Perry Lane, Edinboro PA 16412, or to Edinboro United Methodist Church, 113 High Street, Edinboro PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 26, 2019