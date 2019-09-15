|
Joyce M. (Duke) Fails, age 73, of Erie passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born in Erie on June 29, 1946 a daughter of the late John Duke and Kathleen (Holleran) Duke.
Joyce was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy. She had worked at the front desk at the Westwood Racquet Club for a number of years. Her whole life revolved around her family, first raising her children and then helping raise her grandkids.
Joyce enjoyed reading, bingo and the casino. She volunteered at the Lakeshore Fire Department, helping with bingo, and was a member of the West Ridge Fire Department Auxiliary. Joyce served as the president of the resident council at LECOM at Presque Isle nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Betty Duke.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Nelson Fails; daughters, Karen Surkala, husband Nick of Erie, Linda Schneider, husband Kurt of Greensburg, Pa., and Julie Patterson, husband Aaron of Erie and grandchildren Nicholas Surkala, II, Jacob Surkala, Rachael Surkala, Karlee Schneider, Morgan Schneider and Cameron Patterson. Joyce is also survived by her sisters, Kathy Davison, husband John of Erie, Colette DiPanfilo, husband Michael of Erie and Colleen Duke of Eldersburg, Md., and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 9:15 am followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent Nursing Education Fund, 232 West 25th Street, Erie, PA 16544.
Joyce's family would like to thank the staff at the St. Vincent ICU and the staff at LECOM at Presque Isle for their wonderful care; their compassion and friendship meant the world to her. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019