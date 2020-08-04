1/1
Joyce M. Izbicki
1950 - 2020
Joyce M. Izbicki, age 70, of Erie, passed away at her residence, on Friday morning, July 31, 2020.

She was born in Erie, on June 21, 1950, a daughter of the late Richard J. and Irene L. (Jankowski) Izbicki.

Joyce was a graduate of St. Benedict's and then went on to graduate from Gannon University with a bachelor's degree in English. Her professional career spanned many years and she worked in Harrisburg for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a manager in their special projects division. Following she moved back to the Erie area and worked in the Financial Aid Department for Edinboro University retiring in 2005.

Joyce enjoyed traveling throughout all her life. She loved horses and her bird's, they were her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Joyce is survived by her sister Cynthia Baron and her husband Gary.

Special thanks for the love and support given from Michael and Tanya of Lakeland Hospice, Lana and Cynthia of Bright Star Care, and her dear friends Jake and Tiffany.

At Joyce's request, services were private and handled by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue).

Memorials may be made to Hope on Horseback Equestrian Center, 7280 Sterretania Road, Fairview, PA 16415.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

August 3, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Joyce's passing. Though we know she has gone home to God, it is still difficult for the loved ones left behind. Joyce, and her family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time. The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are praying for all of you, now and always.
Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth
August 2, 2020
Cindy, my family and I were saddened to hear of your sister's passing. Our thoughts are with you. Joyce was a special and sweet soul and so kind to our mom at St. Mary's.
Cindy Wnukowski
Friend
