Joyce M. Izbicki, age 70, of Erie, passed away at her residence, on Friday morning, July 31, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on June 21, 1950, a daughter of the late Richard J. and Irene L. (Jankowski) Izbicki.
Joyce was a graduate of St. Benedict's and then went on to graduate from Gannon University with a bachelor's degree in English. Her professional career spanned many years and she worked in Harrisburg for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a manager in their special projects division. Following she moved back to the Erie area and worked in the Financial Aid Department for Edinboro University retiring in 2005.
Joyce enjoyed traveling throughout all her life. She loved horses and her bird's, they were her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joyce is survived by her sister Cynthia Baron and her husband Gary.
Special thanks for the love and support given from Michael and Tanya of Lakeland Hospice, Lana and Cynthia of Bright Star Care, and her dear friends Jake and Tiffany.
At Joyce's request, services were private and handled by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue).
Memorials may be made to Hope on Horseback Equestrian Center, 7280 Sterretania Road, Fairview, PA 16415.
