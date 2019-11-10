Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Gregory Church
Joyce Marie Geraci Harris


1939 - 2019
Joyce Marie Geraci Harris Obituary
Joyce Marie Geraci Harris, age 80, of Erie, formerly of North East, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge. She was born on May 14, 1939, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert and Olive (Alfred) Geraci.

Joyce graduated St. Gregory High School and was a member of St. Gregory Church. Throughout her lifetime, she was employed as a nurse's aide and worked on the family grape farm in North East. Joyce loved spending time with her family, cooking Sunday Italian dinners, singing, and had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling A. Harris, Jr.; and brothers, Nicholas and Robert Geraci, Jr.

Joyce is survived by her son, Michael Sterling Harris of North East; daughters, Lynn Harris-Saito (Shizuo) of Tokyo, Japan and Jeannie Morrow (Mark) of McKean; and grandchildren, Ricque Greer (Harvey III) of Erie, Faith Morrow of McKean, and Ross Morrow of McKean.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Tuesday from noon until the time of a prayer service at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at St. Gregory Church. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019
