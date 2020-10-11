Joyce Marie Jenks Volk, 79, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Erie, on September 13, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Jenks and Anna Giglio Jenks.
Joyce graduated from Strong Vincent High School, and married Harry G. Volk, her high school sweetheart. She worked as a floral designer and enjoyed cooking, reading, painting, writing poetry, and spending time with her family and friends, by whom she will be deeply missed. Her family was her greatest joy, and she was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chuck Jenks, her sister Teresa Jenks Hammerman, and her husband, Harry G. Volk.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Volk Soto, her husband, Rudolph Soto, and their son, Trey Soto, all of Erie, Pa., her daughter, Christine Volk and her wife, Samantha Kenney, of Dunkirk, N.Y., her brothers, Vincent Jenks of Erie, Pa. and Joseph Jenks of Inola, Oklahoma, and her dear friend and caretaker Karrie Waddell, of Lake City, Pa.
There will be no funeral or public viewing. A wake will be planned for family and friends at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street.
Memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
