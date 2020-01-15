|
|
Joyce Marjorie (Bahm) Dodge, age 74, of Erie, after a courageous battle with cancer, finally went home on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on April 10, 1945, the daughter of the late Floyd and Encratis (Spiringer) Bahm.
She was a graduate from Tech Memorial, where she had taken cosmetology classes. After graduation, Joyce went on to work in the beauty parlor as a hair dresser in the Boston Store. She married Raymond Leo Dodge in March of 1974. The couple went on to have two daughters, Rebecca Ann Deitz (Edward) of Clarion, Pa. and Elena Stover of Erie. Joyce provided a loving home for her family. She enjoyed her little dog Nitro, gardening, painting ceramics, crafts, and baking cookies. Joyce enjoyed visiting with her friends at Curves, and her special time with her sister-in-law Ruth and neighbors Robin and Debbie. Most of all she loved her family.
Her pride and joy was in her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren include, Kylene Cotton (Payton) of Erie, Seth (Allen) Aikens II (Gabrielle) of Leeper, Pa., Karsen Dodge (Hailey) of Erie, Pa. and Aubrey and Kristopher Leonard of Clarion, Keno, Aria, Buster, and Ivy, and her great-grandchildren are, Lucas, Alaina, Allen, Kona, and Kato.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Hart.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 3 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 7 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AseraCare Hospice Erie, 12664 US-19, Waterford, PA 16441.
The family would like to thank Dr. Erik Esper for his kindness towards Joyce, as well as Dr. Peter Rose, Elaine, Lisa, and all the nurses who cared for Joyce at the Cleveland Clinic.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020