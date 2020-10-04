On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Joyce Lorraine Robinson Douglas passed away in Beaufort, S.C., at age 76.
She was born on March 25, 1944, in Erie, Pa., to John and Jessie Robinson.
After graduation from Harbor Creek High School, Joyce began a lengthy and successful career with TWA in Pittsburgh and in Philadelphia, Pa. This was followed by an accomplished career in event planning. In her early years with TWA, she was proud and excited to represent the airlines as "Miss Welcome to Philadelphia."
On December 2, 1972, Joyce married Robert Douglas, Ph.D. This marriage began a life of international travel, years of opening their home to Bob's students from the University of Pennsylvania, playing bridge with family and friends, stoop sitting on 26th Street and devouring the New York Times on Sunday mornings.
After relocating to the South, Joyce's love of local oysters began to surpass her love of Smith's hot dogs.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, John Robinson, and stepfather, Robert Denniston.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, and mother, Jessie Denniston, Charleston, S.C., sisters, Janie Robinson (Elliott Mann), Charlotte, N.C. and Jackie Ashbaugh (Tom) Charleston, S.C., nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews…all who adored Aunt Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of their beloved rescue cat, Roscoe, to: Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406.
