1/1
Joyce Robinson Douglas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Joyce Lorraine Robinson Douglas passed away in Beaufort, S.C., at age 76.

She was born on March 25, 1944, in Erie, Pa., to John and Jessie Robinson.

After graduation from Harbor Creek High School, Joyce began a lengthy and successful career with TWA in Pittsburgh and in Philadelphia, Pa. This was followed by an accomplished career in event planning. In her early years with TWA, she was proud and excited to represent the airlines as "Miss Welcome to Philadelphia."

On December 2, 1972, Joyce married Robert Douglas, Ph.D. This marriage began a life of international travel, years of opening their home to Bob's students from the University of Pennsylvania, playing bridge with family and friends, stoop sitting on 26th Street and devouring the New York Times on Sunday mornings.

After relocating to the South, Joyce's love of local oysters began to surpass her love of Smith's hot dogs.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, John Robinson, and stepfather, Robert Denniston.

She is survived by her husband, Bob, and mother, Jessie Denniston, Charleston, S.C., sisters, Janie Robinson (Elliott Mann), Charlotte, N.C. and Jackie Ashbaugh (Tom) Charleston, S.C., nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews…all who adored Aunt Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of their beloved rescue cat, Roscoe, to: Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved