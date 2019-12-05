|
|
Joyce Schenk of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly Findley Lake, N.Y., passed away November 19, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George who died in 2013.
Joyce is survived by her son, Tim, with whom she made her home, two daughters, Sherri (Jack) Hamilton of Findley Lake, and Becky (Randy) Querreveld, of Sarasota, Fla., as well as two grandchildren, Ryan Querreveld of Sarasota and Rachel Querreveld of New York City.
Joyce's great joy was being a Writer. She wrote two books, both still available on Amazon, generating royalties to benefit her son. She also penned Moseyin' Along, a weekly personal experience column for the Westfield Republican for 30 years.
A memorial service will be held on December 14th in Punta Gorda. The family requests memorial contributions be made to assist with Tim's ongoing care. Checks may be written to Congregational UCC, P.O. Box 510838, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The memo should read: F.B.O. Tim Schenk.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019