Joyce V. Haupt Hamilton Olszewski, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Erie on June 15, 1939, daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn Haupt.
She had resided at Independence Court for the past five years.
Joyce was a graduate of McDowell High School. She first worked at the Erie County Cooperative Extension Office. Following that, she was an Administrative Assistant at Great Lakes Rehabilitation Hospital until her retirement. Joyce lived and breathed golf. She was an active
member of the Erie Golf Course and was a founding member of the Erie Golf Belles. She helped run the Inter-Club Golf League and participated in the Erie District Golf Association. Joyce received a certificate for her participation from the mayor for her work with EDGA. She enjoyed traveling and playing at various golf courses around the country with her many golf girlfriends.
She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. Joyce will be remembered for being the life of the party and her favorite saying: "wherever you go…there you are".
Joyce is survived by one daughter, Kathleen Pearson (Thomas); two stepchildren, Jean Davis and James Hamilton (Kathy); one sister, Sylvia Lariccia (Anthony); three grandchildren, Samantha, Adam and Cornell Pearson; one great-granddaughter, Makenna; as well as stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 7 p.m. conducted by Msgr. Gerald Ritchie.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 30, 2020.