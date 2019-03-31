|
|
Joyce (Behan) Wesoloski, age 87, of North East, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Twinbrook Healthcare. She was born on December 27, 1931 in Union City, Pa., to the late Frank and Nina (Mitchell) Behan.
Joyce was formerly employed by Welch Foods in Westfield, N.Y.; Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco; Dr. Ayers Dental Office in North East; and GEECAC Drug and Alcohol Center in Erie. She loved bowling and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Roger, and Robert Behan; sisters, Margaret Southwick, Meredith Klein, and Annabelle Hailwood; and nephews, Brian Behan, Gary Behan, and Tim Klein.
Joyce is survived by her son, Craig Behan of San Francisco; a brother, William C. Behan (Kathy) of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
