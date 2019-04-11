|
Joyce (Behan) Wesoloski, age 87, of North East, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Twinbrook Healthcare.
She is survived by her son, Craig Behan of San Francisco; a brother, William C. Behan (Kathy) of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Beaver Damn Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 11, 2019