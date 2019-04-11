Home

Joyce (Behan) Wesoloski


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce (Behan) Wesoloski Obituary
Joyce (Behan) Wesoloski, age 87, of North East, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Twinbrook Healthcare.

She is survived by her son, Craig Behan of San Francisco; a brother, William C. Behan (Kathy) of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Beaver Damn Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 11, 2019
