|
|
Juanita K. (Bowersox) Prylinski, age 68, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Fairview Manor. Born in Erie, on March 8, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Cilia (Parks) Bowersox.
Juanita enjoyed fishing, reading, and playing cards. She was a member of the Gem City Gun Club for many years. Juanita also loved dogs and had many over the years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. George Prylinski; a brother, Stanley Bowersox; and her sister, Lorna Bowersox.
Survivors include her four sons, Michael Bowersox, Ricky Bowersox, Donald Bowersox, and Christopher Bowersox; her five brothers, Mace Bowersox, Wayne Bowersox, Daniel Bowersox, Melvin Bowersox, and Jonathon Bowersox; two sisters, Evelyn Papone and Dorothy Schwank; and many beloved grandchildren.
Per Juanita's wishes, no calling hours or services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2020