Tate Patriarch
Judge Tate, Jr., 95 years old, passed away peacefully, at his home in Erie, Pa., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was born to the late Judge Tate, Sr. and Gertrude (Gavin) Tate on May 25, 1925 in Macon, Miss.
Judge Tate, Jr., was a resident of Erie for 73 years, and, retired from General Electric in 1987. Judge, Jr. was a member of New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. Judge loved to sing, read his Bible, host prayer meetings, help others, and, travel.
Judge was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Willie Mae (Dunlap) Tate; brothers, Essett, Sr., Howard, Edward, James W., and, John Tate; son, Willie Williams; Grandsons, Kevin Williams, David McClendon, and, great-grandson, DeVonte Duck. His hope for his descendants was that they "PUT GOD FIRST!", and, further their education.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his children, Edward Tate, Robert Tate (Charity), Willie James Tate (Joann), and Bruce Tate, all of Erie, Pa.; Jerry Tate (Shirley) of Riverdale, Md.; two daughters, Della Quinn of Erie and Estella Tate Beckwith (Paul) of Glenn Dale, Md.; and, sisters, Bertha Beard, Erie, Pa., Ella Williams, Toledo, Ohio, Mary Jane Hampton, Chicago, Ill., Inez Whitmire (David), Lanham, Md., Arabell Smith, Temple Hill, Md., Bettie Bijou, Bellwood, Ill., and Christine Gavin-Latham, New York City, N.Y.; 36 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Friends may visit with family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504, Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with a homegoing celebration immediately following with Pastor Leona Stewart eulogizing, followed with interment at Erie Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, PA 16504.
All CDC guidelines will be followed.
