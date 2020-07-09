Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother
Judith A. (Schaaf) Bentley, 77, of Monroeville, Pa., formerly of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on June 19, 1943, a daughter of the late Albert and Marcella (Mogel) Schaaf.
Judith graduated from St. Benedict Academy. She was a homemaker and loved to garden and work outside. She loved the sun and always looked forward to Fridays because that is when she got her hair done. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Schaaf, her mother, Marcella Schaaf, and her brothers, Gerald and Ronald Schaaf.
Survivors include her husband, William Bentley, daughters, Julie Wright (Jim) and Kelly Krumenacker (Wayne), six grandchildren, Kevin, Wayne, Luke, Kaitlyn, Michael, and Eric and one great-granddaughter, Lauren.
Friends may call on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502. Burial will be private. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
