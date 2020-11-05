1/1
Judith A. Formic Maleski
1946 - 2020
Judith A. Formic Maleski, 74, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Edinboro Manor. She was born in Erie, on August 13, 1946, a daughter of the late Robert J. and Donna L. Lucas Formic.

Judith graduated from Academy High School in 1965 and attended Erie Business School. She worked as a realtor in Philadelphia and took great pride raising her children, the best she knew how. Judith loved motorcycles and was the past secretary for the ABATE motorcycle organization in Erie County. Judith was a volunteer at the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed music, B.I.N.G.O., cats, the beach and the sun.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Formic, II.

Survivors include her son, Theodore Maleski, II, of North East; her three daughters, Jacqueline Maleski, of Erie, Michelle Kline, of Leesville, La., and Barbara Maleski, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her two sisters, Jackie Kaough and her husband, Rick, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Janice Duke and her husband, Dennis, of Erie; seven grandchildren, Todd, Sarah, Alexis, Brandon, Nichole, Craig, and Shayne; 12 great-grandchildren; her former husband, Theodore Maleski; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All current Erie County CDC guidelines will be adhered to. Burial will be private in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can to made to the ANNA Shelter - 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
