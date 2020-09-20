Judith A. Honard, age 78, of Erie, passed away Sunday, September 13th.
She was born May 29, 1942, a daughter of the late Howard and Mildred Willard Hankey.
Judith was a graduate of McDowell High School and Edinboro State Teacher's College and taught special and elementary education in the Erie and Milcreek School Districts for more than 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. Honard, Jr.
Survivors include her brother Howard Hankey (Susan Willams), her children Harry and Mary and their families.
There will be a private ceremony at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to Erie Homes for Children and Adults, 226 E. 27th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
