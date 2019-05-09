|
|
Judith A. Szymecki, age 66, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, on October 15, 1952, to the late Florian and Dolores (Stablein) Szymecki.
Judith retired in 2016 after 45 years of service from Erie Insurance Company in the Personal Property Department. She enjoyed reading and stitching.
Judith is survived by her brother David Szymecki (Tina), her sister Cheryl Szymecki, her nephew Eric Szymecki, niece Mary Beth Mullen, and great-nieces Ashley and Bianca Mullen, all of Wesleyville.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at the Gate Of Heaven Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the hospice or other .
Arrangements handled by Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019