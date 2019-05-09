Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Szymecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Szymecki


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith A. Szymecki Obituary
Judith A. Szymecki, age 66, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, on October 15, 1952, to the late Florian and Dolores (Stablein) Szymecki.

Judith retired in 2016 after 45 years of service from Erie Insurance Company in the Personal Property Department. She enjoyed reading and stitching.

Judith is survived by her brother David Szymecki (Tina), her sister Cheryl Szymecki, her nephew Eric Szymecki, niece Mary Beth Mullen, and great-nieces Ashley and Bianca Mullen, all of Wesleyville.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at the Gate Of Heaven Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the hospice or other .

Arrangements handled by Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now