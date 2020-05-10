|
Judith A. Weigand, age 70, of Erie, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Western Reserve Nursing Home. She was born in Erie, on November 23, 1949, daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (Yuhas) Santi.
She was a loving mother and enjoyed watching television.
She is survived by two daughters, Amanda Weigand of Erie and Emilie Weigand of Portland, Texas.
