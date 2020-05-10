Home

Judith A. Weigand


1949 - 2020
Judith A. Weigand Obituary
Judith A. Weigand, age 70, of Erie, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Western Reserve Nursing Home. She was born in Erie, on November 23, 1949, daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (Yuhas) Santi.

She was a loving mother and enjoyed watching television.

She is survived by two daughters, Amanda Weigand of Erie and Emilie Weigand of Portland, Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, Pa.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
