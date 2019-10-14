|
|
Judith "Judy" Ann Steinbaugh Grandalski, age 75, beloved wife of Matthew Frank Grandalski, died on Monday, September 30, 2019, at NHC Healthcare of Sumter, S.C. Born in Erie, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John W. Steinbaugh and Mary Spiegel Steinbaugh.
Mrs. Grandalski enjoyed sports – especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved playing golf and had made two holes-in-one. She enjoyed bowling and carried over a 200 average. She played softball and was "Yatzee Champion of the World." She liked working in her yard and loved birds and all animals. She never met a stranger and would drink a beer with anyone. She loved watching NASCAR and even had a chance to drive a NASCAR racecar. She loved her family and raised two responsible children. Mrs. Grandalski will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her husband Matthew she is survived by two sons, Steven Matthew Grandalski and his wife Keri of Harker Heights, Texas and Michael David Grandalski and his wife Suzanne of New Meadows, Idaho; one brother, John Steinbaugh of Garland, Pa.; one sister, Mary Lou Haynes of Mentor, Ohio; five grandchildren, Rachael Marie Monplaisir, Kevin Tyler Grandalski, Jarod Steven Grandalski, Mason Von Grandalski, and Morgan Bryant Grandalski; and one great-grandchild, Audrey Marie Monplaisir.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Bullock Funeral Home, 1190 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter, S.C., and a "Final Birthday Party for Judy" will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at 6014 Fish Road, Dalzell, S.C. Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Please go to www.bullockfunerahome.com and sign the family's guest book.
