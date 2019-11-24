|
|
Judy Hanas, age 71, of Summit Township, left us just before midnight on November 20, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital surrounded by her family, after her battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born April 25, 1948 in Erie, she graduated from Saint Benedict Academy in 1966. She worked at the telephone company as an operator until her marriage to Kenneth Hanas on July 1, 1967. She worked at Hamot Hospital as a Nursing Assistant for 11 years, until retirement. She loved everyone and always put others before herself.
Judy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Hanas; two sons, Craig (Rose) Hanas and Daniel (Amanda) Hanas; one daughter, Sarah Myers (Jon); one daughter-in-law, Lori Hepler; nine grandchildren, Bryan (Devyn) Hanas, Nicholas Hepler, Jarod Hepler, Jesse Weaver, Kayla Hanas, Tyler Hanas, Marshall Myers, Lillian Myers, and Jameson Polanski, and one great-grandson, Wyatt Timothy Hanas, who is due in January 2020. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and several very dear friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Mildred (Taylor) Herman; her twin brother, Gerald Herman, and two sons, Douglas Lloyd Hanas and Steven Matthew Hanas.
As per her wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. The family requests memorial donations be made to the .
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2019