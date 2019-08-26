|
Judith Ann Marie Polancy Swabb, age 73, of Millcreek Twp., died Saturday, August 24, 2019.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Martin, four grandchildren: Ryan, Kiersten, Zachary, and Jared, two daughters; Kimberley Gavio (John) and Julie Engle and their families, two sisters; Joan and June, and one brother, James and his wife.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2:00 p.m. Private interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 26, 2019