Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Judith Ann Marie Polancy Swabb Obituary
Judith Ann Marie Polancy Swabb, age 73, of Millcreek Twp., died Saturday, August 24, 2019.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Martin, four grandchildren: Ryan, Kiersten, Zachary, and Jared, two daughters; Kimberley Gavio (John) and Julie Engle and their families, two sisters; Joan and June, and one brother, James and his wife.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2:00 p.m. Private interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 26, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 26, 2019
