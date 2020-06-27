On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Judith Anne Glass Peebles, age 77, passed peacefully into eternal life with God. She was born at home in Ebensburg, Pa., on March 28, 1943. She was the third child of the late Frances Sharbaugh Glass and William Winfield Glass.
Judith graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1963. She loved animals, especially birds, dogs and cats and loved being with people. For many years, she volunteered at the Esther Johnson Senior Center located at the site of the Salvation Army Temple on Liberty Street. In recognition of her generous service there, she received the Sally award in the year 2000. As Lillian Seifreit, winner of the 1962 Sally Award introduced Judy at the presentation ceremony remarked "Judith leads the Range of Motion class twice a week, plays the best Rumikube in the place, sets things up in the dining area and kitchen, advises the cook, tidies up after lunch, does all with a happy heart and then asks if there's anything else that needs to be done." In recent years at Twinbrook where she has lived for over ten years, Judith has had a personal ministry of leading the rosary and distributing scapulars in addition to participating in other regularly scheduled activities there. In past years, she had also been a participant in activities at Stairways and Tullio Towers.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Serena Peebles Haehn; her son, Christopher Peebles and his wife, Brenda; her nephew, Patrick Glass; her son-in-law, Rodney Haehn; and the brother of Downia Glass, Warren Peebles. She is further survived by her sister, Sister Therese Glass, OSB; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Peebles; her infant grandson, Kaleb Peebles; and her brother, Thomas Glass and his wife, Downia.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of prayers being said there at 8 p.m. Friends are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a procession to follow to St. Teresa of Avila Cemetery in Union City. A Memorial Celebration in honor of Judy will be held at a future date. In memory of Judith, memorial contributions can be made to Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, Pa., or Saint Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 27, 2020.