Judith Anne (Glass) Peebles
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Judith Anne Glass Peebles, age 77, passed peacefully into eternal life with God. She was born at home in Ebensburg, Pa., on March 28, 1943. She was the third child of the late Frances Sharbaugh Glass and William Winfield Glass.

Judith graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1963. She loved animals, especially birds, dogs and cats and loved being with people. For many years, she volunteered at the Esther Johnson Senior Center located at the site of the Salvation Army Temple on Liberty Street. In recognition of her generous service there, she received the Sally award in the year 2000. As Lillian Seifreit, winner of the 1962 Sally Award introduced Judy at the presentation ceremony remarked "Judith leads the Range of Motion class twice a week, plays the best Rumikube in the place, sets things up in the dining area and kitchen, advises the cook, tidies up after lunch, does all with a happy heart and then asks if there's anything else that needs to be done." In recent years at Twinbrook where she has lived for over ten years, Judith has had a personal ministry of leading the rosary and distributing scapulars in addition to participating in other regularly scheduled activities there. In past years, she had also been a participant in activities at Stairways and Tullio Towers.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Serena Peebles Haehn; her son, Christopher Peebles and his wife, Brenda; her nephew, Patrick Glass; her son-in-law, Rodney Haehn; and the brother of Downia Glass, Warren Peebles. She is further survived by her sister, Sister Therese Glass, OSB; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Peebles; her infant grandson, Kaleb Peebles; and her brother, Thomas Glass and his wife, Downia.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of prayers being said there at 8 p.m. Friends are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a procession to follow to St. Teresa of Avila Cemetery in Union City. A Memorial Celebration in honor of Judy will be held at a future date. In memory of Judith, memorial contributions can be made to Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, Pa., or Saint Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Judy was always a pleasure when I worked at Twinbrook in activities.
Kathy Robbins
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved