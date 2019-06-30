|
|
Judith D. Gramley, Ph.D., died on June 15, 2019. The daughter of Lela Thuma and Tim Dickerson, Judy was born on October 22, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio and was, throughout most of her life, a scholar.
After earning first place in virtually every academic competition that she entered, she graduated with honors from Madison High School in 1959, and then earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in Spanish from Kent State University. After teaching at Ontario High School, and at Kent State, she moved with her husband, Harold, to Edinboro, where she gave birth to two sons, earned a master's degree in computer science and taught at Alliance College, Gannon University and Edinboro University. In 1980-81, she, when not teaching English to Chinese university students, sustained her husband and their two young children in the People's Republic of China. In 1999, while teaching Spanish full time at Edinboro University, she earned her Ph.D. in Hispanic Literature from the University of Pittsburgh, and for six years served as the chairperson of the Foreign Languages Department.
Judy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harold Gramley; her sons, Nathan and his wife, Geanina, of Atlanta, Ga., and Steven, of Pittsburgh; her step-sons, Kurtis and his wife, Meaghen, of Sharon, Pa., and Kevin and his wife, Natalie of Sinking Springs, Pa.; her sister-in-law, Elaine Kohl, of Northumberland, Pa.; her half sister, Gloria Deverick and half brother, Bill Dickerson and his wife, Marie, all of Ohio; two grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and some very good friends.
Judy will be remembered, not only for her intellect, but also for her love for family, students, and friends; for cooking and canning; for tending her flowers and her home; for her strong will, her unique sense of humor and her seemingly limitless skill with music. (She played numerous instruments and excelled at pounding out a Boogie-woogie on the piano.)
Gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie St., Edinboro, from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 3 p.m. A private burial will be in Lewis Cemetery in Edinboro. Memorials may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at www.mskcc.org; Save the Children at www.savethechildren.org; or UNICEF USA at www.unicefusa.org. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019