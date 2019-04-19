Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood United Methodist Church
3856 W. 10th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith D. Wallace


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith D. Wallace Obituary
Judith D. Wallace, age 80, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay, following a brief illness.

She was born on February 4, 1939, in Ridgway, Pa., a daughter of the late Ellwood and Lavonia Garber Kriegel.

Judith graduated from Ridgway High School.

She was a longtime member of Lakewood United Methodist Church, where she was fully devoted and very active.

She was an avid gardener who had many beautiful flowers, especially her rose bushes. She enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her Miniature Schnauzers.

Judith's greatest love was spending time with her family and always kept a loving home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Wallace, in 2015.

She is survived by two sons, David A. (Barbara) Wallace and Marc T. Wallace, a granddaughter, Heather (Donny) Hadberg and a brother, James F. Kriegel (Sharyn) of Ocala, Fla. She if further survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, April, 20, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday, April 22nd at 11 a.m. at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Lakewood United Methodist Church.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now