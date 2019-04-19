|
Judith D. Wallace, age 80, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay, following a brief illness.
She was born on February 4, 1939, in Ridgway, Pa., a daughter of the late Ellwood and Lavonia Garber Kriegel.
Judith graduated from Ridgway High School.
She was a longtime member of Lakewood United Methodist Church, where she was fully devoted and very active.
She was an avid gardener who had many beautiful flowers, especially her rose bushes. She enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her Miniature Schnauzers.
Judith's greatest love was spending time with her family and always kept a loving home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Wallace, in 2015.
She is survived by two sons, David A. (Barbara) Wallace and Marc T. Wallace, a granddaughter, Heather (Donny) Hadberg and a brother, James F. Kriegel (Sharyn) of Ocala, Fla. She if further survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, April, 20, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday, April 22nd at 11 a.m. at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Lakewood United Methodist Church.
