|
|
Judith "Judy" E. Anderson, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born in Erie on August 12, 1935, daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Anna Rastatter Anderson.
Judy was a member of St. Patrick's Church. She enjoyed her family living experience with Wendy Sadlier, Amy Murphy and Roni Dougherty (Tom). Judy liked to work on jigsaw puzzles and word searches and playing bingo and Yahtzee. She loved to play board games at the Senior Center on East Lake Road as well as going out to eat. Judy traveled to Florida with the Guided Tours Program and never missed a holiday visit with her out of town family with Carolyn.
Judy is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Ruth, Dorothy Anderson and Susan Grever; nieces and nephews, Paul, Kathleen, Cynthia and Stephen; several great-nieces and nephews, as well as the many friends she made through the years at the Barber National Institute.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. Dennis Martin. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020