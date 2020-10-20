Judith E. Beatty, 76, of Union City, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at her residence.
Born on April 11, 1944, in Ripely, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Donald Craig and Mildred (Bemus) Peru.
She enjoyed attending weekly Bible Study, gardening, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include sons, Eugene Beatty of Corry, Scott Beatty and wife, Rebecca, of Mill Village, Richard Beatty of Vandelia, Missouri, and James Beatty, Jr., of Meadville; daughters, Caron Orr of Union City, Kimberly Hunt of Erie, and Dorothy Beatty-Sipes of Erie; and a brother Harold Peru Jr. of Jackson, Mich. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Harold Peru, Sr., and sisters Donna Benton, Janet Beaumont and Betty Walker.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private viewing was held at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Horizons, PO Box 208 Union City, PA 16438 or American Legion 9225 Rt. 6, Union City, PA 16438.
