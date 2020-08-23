1/1
Dr. Judith Fair Phys.D.
Dr. Judith A. Fair, Phys.D., age 74, of Fairview, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at her residence.

Judith was born in Mt. Pleasant, Pa., on February 4, 1946, a daughter of the late Anthony J. and Selma Tipton Delligatti.

Dr. Judith Fair graduated from Ramsey High School in Mt. Pleasant, Pa., in 1963, and received her Bachelor's of Science Degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and Master and Doctorate of Psychology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Fair enjoyed her private practice. Her family was very proud of her accomplishments, publications and involvement on various boards in the psychology field.

She was a very active member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Fairview.

In her free time, Judith loved spending time at the lake with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Domenic Fair, their children, Elizabeth Newcomer and her husband Clyde, Jessica Hartle, George Fair and Jennifer Hals, and two brothers, James Delligatti and his wife Catherine and Richard Delligatti and his wife Bonita. She is further survived by thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, Girard.

Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1070 Dutch Rd., Fairview, PA 16415.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
